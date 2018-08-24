Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2018
  • Maxim Group raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $142 to $150. VMware shares closed at $154.77 on Thursday.
  • Argus lowered the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $275 to $235. Alibaba shares closed at $172.23 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $150 to $175. Autodesk shares closed at $136.31 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $91 to $100. Veeva shares closed at $89.52 on Thursday.
  • Nomura raised Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $90 to $95. Ross Stores shares closed at $95.03 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $124 to $130. Splunk shares closed at $107.73 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $156 to $137. Cummins shares closed at $141.43 on Thursday.
  • Independent Research raised the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $226 to $250. Apple shares closed at $215.49 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $415 to $410. Netflix shares closed at $339.17 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $240 to $250. Intuit shares closed at $212.45 on Thursday.

