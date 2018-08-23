Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2018 10:20am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $135 to $160. DexCom shares closed at $138.09 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $99 to $119. TJX shares closed at $105.76 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $113 to $126. Lowe's shares closed at $105.52 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) price target from $44 to $51. Malibu Boats shares closed at $42.13 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) price target from $170 to $158. Marriott Vacations shares closed at $126.15 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $70 to $90. Target shares closed at $85.94 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) from $141 to $169. Jack Henry & Associates shares closed at $155.29 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target on Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from $18 to $26. Finisar shares closed at $18.65 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James increased Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) price target from $105 to $110. Analog Devices shares closed at $97.92 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) from $65 to $86. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares closed at $79.04 on Wednesday.

