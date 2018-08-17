Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2018 10:07am   Comments
Share:
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $75 to $71. Applied Materials shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) from $150 to $135. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $120.46 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $243 to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $257.44 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from $180 to $210. CACI International shares closed at $189.40 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) price target from $14 to $35. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $34.14 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $105 to $115. Walmart shares closed at $98.64 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $54 to $62. Nordstrom shares closed at $52.28 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $50 to $46. GM shares closed at $36.29 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) price target from $9 to $6. Dean Foods shares closed at $8.72 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) from $82 to $75. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $55.82 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ANIP)

23 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On NuStar Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, United Rentals And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2018
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jefferies Downgrades Nutanix, Says Cloud Company Is Trading At Fair Value

Headlights On Deere: Mixed Results As Company Cites Higher Costs