10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $75 to $71. Applied Materials shares closed at $47.43 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) from $150 to $135. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $120.46 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $243 to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $257.44 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from $180 to $210. CACI International shares closed at $189.40 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) price target from $14 to $35. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $34.14 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $105 to $115. Walmart shares closed at $98.64 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $54 to $62. Nordstrom shares closed at $52.28 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $50 to $46. GM shares closed at $36.29 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) price target from $9 to $6. Dean Foods shares closed at $8.72 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) from $82 to $75. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $55.82 on Thursday.
