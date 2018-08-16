10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America cut the price target for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from $16 to $10. Coty shares closed at $11.43 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie lowered the price target on Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from $12 to $6. Himax shares closed at $5.98 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $105 to $115. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $129.63 on Wednesday.
- Argus boosted SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) price target from $67 to $86. SYSCO shares closed at $74.89 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham increased the price target for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from $80 to $84. NVIDIA shares closed at $91.55 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from $63 to $65. Progressive shares closed at $64.06 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $65 to $70. NetApp shares closed at $82.47 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham raised Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) price target from $130 to $138. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $131.66 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) price target from $300 to $280. Alibaba shares closed at $169.83 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $250 to $235. Constellation Brands shares closed at $208.27 on Wednesday.
