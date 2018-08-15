10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $506 to $573. Chipotle shares closed at $493.32 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from $55 to $63. Tapestry shares closed at $53.16 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $150 to $165. salesforce.com shares closed at $146.57 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) price target from $140 to $170. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $156.13 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $140 to $315. NVIDIA shares closed at $261.43 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $92 to $115. Hasbro shares closed at $98.13 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ: AMR) from $11 to $8. Alta Mesa Resources shares closed at $4.77 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $35 to $38. Papa John's shares closed at $43.00 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $178 to $171. Mcdonald's shares closed at $160.60 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $194 to $204. Intuit shares closed at $210.69 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
