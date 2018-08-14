10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) from $110 to $85. Dycom shares closed at $68.09 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from $135 to $126. Chubb shares closed at $134.98 on Monday.
- Argus raised the price target on Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from $90 to $103. Zoetis shares closed at $91.26 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $153 to $178. salesforce.com shares closed at $144.45 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) from $105 to $101. Kaiser Aluminum shares closed at $109.69 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) from $21 to $27. Nielsen shares closed at $24.62 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from $42 to $51. DCP Midstream shares closed at $44.61 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) price target from $60 to $65. Liberty Sirius XM shares closed at $46.58 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) price target from $20 to $14. Switch shares closed at $13.98 on Monday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $82 to $86. Square shares closed at $72.37 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.