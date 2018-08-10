10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Argus raised the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $310 to $372. Illumina shares closed at $333.50 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2,060 to $2,320. Booking shares closed at $1,942.39 on Thursday.
- Argus lowered the price target on American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from $63 to $58. AIG shares closed at $52.00 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) price target from $125 to $113. Microchip shares closed at $98.08 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $49 to $44. Intel shares closed at $50.14 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from $93 to $78. Perrigo shares closed at $70.03 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) price target from $49 to $28. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $30.81 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) price target from $100 to $70. Copa shares closed at $84.05 on Thursday.
- Buckingham raised the price target for Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from $92 to $105. Worldpay shares closed at $90.60 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $186 to $220. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $182.60 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.