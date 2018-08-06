10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Barclays cut the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $62 to $53. Intel shares closed at $49.63 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $64 to $80. QUALCOMM shares closed at $65.40 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $87 to $80. Skyworks shares closed at $95.61 on Friday.
- William Blair boosted the price target on Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) from $10 to $35. Vital Therapies shares closed at $8.10 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $131 to $137. Take-Two shares closed at $123.41 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $203 to $217. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $97.26 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target for ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) from $59 to $68. ITT shares closed at $61.54 on Friday.
- Buckingham raised Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $65 to $85. Square shares closed at $68.36 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) price target from $82 to $79. Activision shares closed at $71.32 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) from $25 to $35. HMS Holdings shares closed at $28.90 on Friday.
