10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $37 to $33. MGM Resorts shares closed at $28.97 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Willis Towers Watson PLC (NYSE: WLTW) from $175 to $171. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $145.73 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from $58 to $39. Floor & Decor shares closed at $39.53 on Thursday.
- Buckingham boosted the price target for Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from $120 to $135. Global Payments shares closed at $119.18 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from $85 to $92. Entergy shares closed at $82.76 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) price target from $70 to $130. DexCom shares closed at $124.69 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from $57 to $60. Nu Skin shares closed at $75.92 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) from $125 to $115. XPO Logistics shares closed at $100.42 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse raised MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) price target from $47 to $55. MEDNAX shares closed at $45.12 on Thursday.
- Buckingham boosted Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) price target from $137 to $140. Wayfair shares closed at $115.32 on Thursday.
