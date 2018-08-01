Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 9:51am   Comments
Share:
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from $275 to $340. Ultimate Software shares closed at $276.89 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $675 to $805. AutoZone shares closed at $705.53 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham raised Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $397 to $418. Charter Communications shares closed at $304.58 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) from $104 to $88. Oshkosh shares closed at $75.25 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $18 to $9. Cytokinetics shares closed at $7.35 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) price target from $282 to $228. IPG Photonics shares closed at $164.04 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $165 to $175. Apple shares closed at $190.29 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $258 to $280. WellCare shares closed at $267.42 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham increased Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) price target from $53 to $57. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $48.26 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $90 to $80. Akamai shares closed at $75.26 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADM)

5 iPhone Suppliers That Could Benefit From Apple's Solid Q3
Rosenblatt: Apple's Q3 Highlighted By Higher iPhone Average Selling Price, Better Gross Margins
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Apple, Caterpillar, CBS, Pfizer: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 1
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
12 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ULTI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Buys Into Sarepta Amid Sell-Off, Sees $600M Recurring Opportunity In DMD Candidate

5 iPhone Suppliers That Could Benefit From Apple's Solid Q3