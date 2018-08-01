10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from $275 to $340. Ultimate Software shares closed at $276.89 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $675 to $805. AutoZone shares closed at $705.53 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham raised Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $397 to $418. Charter Communications shares closed at $304.58 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) from $104 to $88. Oshkosh shares closed at $75.25 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $18 to $9. Cytokinetics shares closed at $7.35 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) price target from $282 to $228. IPG Photonics shares closed at $164.04 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $165 to $175. Apple shares closed at $190.29 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $258 to $280. WellCare shares closed at $267.42 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham increased Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) price target from $53 to $57. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $48.26 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $90 to $80. Akamai shares closed at $75.26 on Tuesday.
