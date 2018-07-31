10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citigroup boosted the price target on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $96 to $111. TJX shares closed at $96.77 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) from $110 to $65. Trex shares closed at $64.11 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target on athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from $125 to $160. athenahealth shares closed at $147.33 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $50 to $53. Tripadvisor shares closed at $58.24 on Monday.
- Buckingham increased Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) price target from $246 to $371. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $294.83 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from $50 to $43. Adient shares closed at $48.84 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) price target from $93 to $105. AptarGroup shares closed at $102.50 on Monday.
- Chardan Capital cut the price target for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) from $6 to $4.80. Castlight Health shares closed at $4.45 on Monday.
- Citigroup increased Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $330 to $345. Illumina shares closed at $289.24 on Monday.
- Argus increased Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) price target from $100 to $114. Ingersoll-Rand shares closed at $97.22 on Monday.
