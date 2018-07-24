Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target on Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) from $1 to $0.14. Gastar Exploration shares closed at $0.211 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $105 to $115. Lowe's shares closed at $101.16 on Monday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,050 to $1,170. Alphabet shares closed at $1,211.00 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $100 to $117. Hasbro shares closed at $106.04 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) price target from $187 to $166. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $136.26 on Monday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from $24 to $35. Mosaic shares closed at $28.38 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,350 to $1,420. Alphabet shares closed at $1,205.50 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $160 to $175. salesforce.com shares closed at $147.56 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $57 to $78. Square shares closed at $71.60 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $214 to $232. Apple shares closed at $191.61 on Monday.

Price Target Changes

