10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Imperial Capital cut the price target on Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) from $1 to $0.14. Gastar Exploration shares closed at $0.211 on Monday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $105 to $115. Lowe's shares closed at $101.16 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,050 to $1,170. Alphabet shares closed at $1,211.00 on Monday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $100 to $117. Hasbro shares closed at $106.04 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) price target from $187 to $166. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $136.26 on Monday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from $24 to $35. Mosaic shares closed at $28.38 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,350 to $1,420. Alphabet shares closed at $1,205.50 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $160 to $175. salesforce.com shares closed at $147.56 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $57 to $78. Square shares closed at $71.60 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $214 to $232. Apple shares closed at $191.61 on Monday.
