10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2018 9:36am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) from $182 to $178. IBM shares closed at $144.52 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $142 to $165. Visa shares closed at $140.90 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) price target from $168 to $178. NextEra Energy shares closed at $169.42 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) from $3 to $6. Meet Group shares closed at $4.13 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) price target from $103 to $106. American Express shares closed at $102.98 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) price target from $200 to $207. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $189.21 on Wednesday.
  • UBS increased the price target for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from $240 to $340. Grainger shares closed at $338.99 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $205 to $224. Mastercard shares closed at $208.36 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target on United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from $96 to $106. United Continental shares closed at $79.00 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $44 to $81. Square shares closed at $68.29 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

