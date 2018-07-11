8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley boosted Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) price target from $2,100 to $2.200. Booking Holdings shares closed at $2,064.04 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) price target from $78 to $84. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $71.74 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) price target from $111 to $118. PepsiCo shares closed at $112.89 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from $165 to $103. Copa Holdings shares closed at $98.40 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from $35 to $55. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $38.03 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $123 to $113. PPG shares closed at $104.80 on Tuesday.
- Baird raised the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $150 to $160. salesforce.com shares closed at $142.45 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) from $135 to $152. WD-40 shares closed at $153.05 on Tuesday.
