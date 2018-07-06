5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Argus raised Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) price target from $135 to $155. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $135.86 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) price target from $225 to $200. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $157.08 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research boosted the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $75 to $92. WWE shares closed at $75.37 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) from $60 to $66. ManTech shares closed at $55.14 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $235 to $215. Alibaba shares closed at $186.88 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
