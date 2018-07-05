Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2018 9:50am   Comments
  • JMP Securities raised Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) price target from $150 to $154. Acuity Brands shares closed at $132.05 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) price target from $44 to $46. Brookfield Infrastructure shares closed at $38.73 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG boosted the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $175 to $275. Facebook shares closed at $192.73 on Tuesday.
  • J.P. Morgan raised the price target for H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) from $52 to $57. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $54.24 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust RH increased Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) price target from $65 to $70. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $51.40 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

