Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2018 9:40am   Comments
Share:
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $230 to $224. Constellation shares closed at $218.87 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) from $117 to $113. State Street shares closed at $93.09 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $58 to $53. Starbucks shares closed at $48.85 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $165 to $170. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $148.96 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from $110 to $120. Capital One shares closed at $91.90 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from $57 to $62. Wells Fargo shares closed at $55.44 on Friday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from $77 to $64. Walgreens shares closed at $60.015 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan cut the price target for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) from $175 to $160. Chubb shares closed at $127.02 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CB + COF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Rate Hike, Jobless Claims, Bitcoin And More
Insurance Stocks Shaken Amid Report Amazon Could Enter Home Insurance Market
With The 'Easy Trade' In Financials Now Over, BMO Sees 4 Cheap Bank Stocks With Catalysts
Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck Discusses The App's White Label Technology: 'We're Just Getting Started'
Minimize Bank Fees And Hassles On Your Trip Abroad This Summer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on STZ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.