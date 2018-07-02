8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $230 to $224. Constellation shares closed at $218.87 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) from $117 to $113. State Street shares closed at $93.09 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $58 to $53. Starbucks shares closed at $48.85 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $165 to $170. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $148.96 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from $110 to $120. Capital One shares closed at $91.90 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from $57 to $62. Wells Fargo shares closed at $55.44 on Friday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from $77 to $64. Walgreens shares closed at $60.015 on Friday.
- J.P. Morgan cut the price target for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) from $175 to $160. Chubb shares closed at $127.02 on Friday.
