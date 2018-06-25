Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • BMO Capital increased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) price target from $328 to $355. Humana shares closed at $299.98 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $275 to $330. Illumina shares closed at $282.65 on Friday.
  • Chardan raised Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) price target from $37.50 to $60. Solid Biosciences shares closed at $42.07 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) from $170 to $190. MSCI shares closed at $170.63 on Friday.
  • Wedbush boosted CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) price target from $75 to $85. CarMax shares closed at $80.19 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) from $120 to $130. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $112.04 on Friday.
  • Citigroup increased the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $67 to $75. CSX shares closed at $64.78 on Friday.

