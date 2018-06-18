5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Mizuho boosted Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) price target from $39 to $44. Douglas Emmett shares closed at $38.86 on Friday.
- Benchmark raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $135 to $156. Take-Two shares closed at $121.51 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target for Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) from $7 to $8. Francesca's shares closed at $6.11 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse increased the price target for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) from $112 to $125. Centene shares closed at $123.77 on Friday.
- Benchmark increased Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) price target from $80 to $93. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $77.41 on Friday.
