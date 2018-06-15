10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley boosted Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $235 to $250. Adobe shares closed at $258.10 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $275 to $300 Domino's shares closed at $273.65 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $140 to $158. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $133.50 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) from $179 to $188. PVH shares closed at $160.24 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $48 to $76. World Wrestling shares closed at $61.99 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) price target from $115 to $123. Heska shares closed at $106.75 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) price target from $76 to $84. RingCentral shares closed at $77.90 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $137 to $150. Celanese shares closed at $115.10 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $144 to $157. Electronic Arts shares closed at $144.39 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from $95 to $108. Raymond James Financial shares closed at $98.45 on Thursday.
