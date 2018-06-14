10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) price target from $199 to $193. Public Storage shares closed at $212.32 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,900 to $2,100. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,704.86 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) price target from $105 to $92. Casey's shares closed at $99.18 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $230 to $250. Alibaba shares closed at $206.62 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush increased the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $75 to $82. NIKE shares closed at $74.11 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $232 to $281. Domino's shares closed at $273.58 on Wednesday.
- Vertical Group lowered the price target for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $99 to $93. Tesla shares closed at $344.78 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) from $94 to $106. PTC shares closed at $94.47 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $178 to $185. Caterpillar shares closed at $154.71 on Wednesday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $64 to $60. Oracle shares closed at $48.27 on Wednesday.
