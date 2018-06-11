10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Barclays increased the price target for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $250 to $300. Vail Resorts shares closed at $275.25 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) price target from $62 to $74. NIKE shares closed at $74.90 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $60 to $80. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $65.01 on Friday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $305 to $285. Lam Research shares closed at $188.03 on Friday.
- Mizuho raised Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $150 to $176. Allergan shares closed at $170.35 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from $71 to $66. Southwest Airlines shares closed at $50.48 on Friday.
- Baird lowered SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) price target from $10 to $7. SunPower shares closed at $7.05 on Friday.
- Jefferies increased the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $87 to $98. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $85.47 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $345 to $375. SVB Financial shares closed at $325.72 on Friday.
- Argus cut the price target for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from $145 to $130. AbbVie shares closed at $100.43 on Friday.
