8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Baird raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $190 to $216. Palo Alto shares closed at $208.09 on Monday.
- Buckingham raised the price target on Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) from $95 to $101. Calavo Growers shares closed at $88.60 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) from $115 to $98. Smucker shares closed at $107.04 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) price target from $47 to $63. Teladoc shares closed at $51.90 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) price target from $114 to $120. Dell Technologies shares closed at $85.03 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from $105 to $118. Aptiv shares closed at $99.45 on Monday.
- BMO Capital raised New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) price target from $95 to $110. New Relic shares closed at $105.24 on Monday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $83 to $63. First Solar shares closed at $61.74 on Monday.
