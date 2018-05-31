Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2018 9:44am   Comments
Share:
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) from $70 to $66. Michael Kors shares closed at $60.41 on Wednesday.
  • Lake Street cut the price target for Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) from $6 to $4. Quantum shares closed at $3.43 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup increased PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) price target from $174 to $179. PVH shares closed at $155.50 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) price target from $150 to $180. Penumbra shares closed at $158.85 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $175 to $200. ServiceNow shares closed at $178.47 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $190 to $220. Palo Alto shares closed at $209.67 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $95 to $101. Analog Devices shares closed at $94.98 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target on Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from $113 to $118. Polaris Industries shares closed at $113.14 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) from $25 to $28. Box shares closed at $27.78 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $250 to $275. WellCare Health shares closed at $226.99 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + BOX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2018
Box's Demand Trends 'Remain Healthy,' KeyBanc Says After Q1 Print
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
8 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KORS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.