10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) from $70 to $66. Michael Kors shares closed at $60.41 on Wednesday.
- Lake Street cut the price target for Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) from $6 to $4. Quantum shares closed at $3.43 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup increased PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) price target from $174 to $179. PVH shares closed at $155.50 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) price target from $150 to $180. Penumbra shares closed at $158.85 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $175 to $200. ServiceNow shares closed at $178.47 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $190 to $220. Palo Alto shares closed at $209.67 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $95 to $101. Analog Devices shares closed at $94.98 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target on Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from $113 to $118. Polaris Industries shares closed at $113.14 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) from $25 to $28. Box shares closed at $27.78 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $250 to $275. WellCare Health shares closed at $226.99 on Wednesday.
