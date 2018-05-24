Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2018 9:49am   Comments
Share:
  • DA Davidson raised the price target for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) from $135 to $161. Medifast shares closed at $136.80 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $94 to $126. Tiffany shares closed at $126.05 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $200 to $214. Apple shares closed at $188.36 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham increased Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) price target from $112 to $130. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $133.33 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) price target from $43 to $51. Okta shares closed at $49.52 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) from $125 to $117. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $121.55 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $210 to $240. Palo Alto shares closed at $207.02 on Wednesday.
  • Leerink Swann increased the price target on Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $305 to $360. Nordstrom shares closed at $308.20 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ALGN)

BofA: Apple Has Room To Grow In Emerging Markets
How The GDPR's Data Portability Rules Could Affect Client Churn
Skyworks Downgraded By Raymond James On Lack Of Upside Potential
Why YouTube Is Focused On Music Streaming
Could Spotify's Stock Benefit From A Tencent Music IPO?
Why Institutional Investors Are Dumping Apple Stock?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MED
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.