8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- DA Davidson raised the price target for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) from $135 to $161. Medifast shares closed at $136.80 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $94 to $126. Tiffany shares closed at $126.05 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $200 to $214. Apple shares closed at $188.36 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham increased Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) price target from $112 to $130. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $133.33 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer boosted Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) price target from $43 to $51. Okta shares closed at $49.52 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) from $125 to $117. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $121.55 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $210 to $240. Palo Alto shares closed at $207.02 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann increased the price target on Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $305 to $360. Nordstrom shares closed at $308.20 on Wednesday.
