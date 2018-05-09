Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2018 10:05am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from $125 to $135. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $153.24 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) price target from $113 to $115. Fidelity National shares closed at $103.19 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) price target from $135 to $145. Loxo Oncology shares closed at $124.17 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) from $127 to $133. Gartner shares closed at $130.53 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) price target from $77 to $100. Haemonetics shares closed at $82.55 on Tuesday.

