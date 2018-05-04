Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2018 10:11am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $107 to $95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $88.31 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup cut Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) price target from $340 to $300. Arista shares closed at $267.85 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) price target from $141 to $136. Curtiss-Wright shares closed at $125.07 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) from $116 to $125. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $107.69 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $46 to $60. Fortinet shares closed at $56.11 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) from $113 to $108. Allstate shares closed at $94.05 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (NYSE: HII) from $230 to $200. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $207.33 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) from $116 to $125. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $107.69 on Thursday.

