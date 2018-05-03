8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Credit Suisse lowered The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $162 to $156. Estée Lauder shares closed at $132.59 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) price target from $192 to $205. Mastercard shares closed at $185.82 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $185 to $165. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $143.11 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) from $114 to $122. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $122.06 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) price target from $100 to $75. Esperion Therapeutics shares closed at $45.75 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target on The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) from $147 to $131. Clorox shares closed at $116.00 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) from $100 to $71. Molson Coors shares closed at $60.64 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann lowered the price target on Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from $48 to $41. Hologic shares closed at $39.64 on Wednesday.
