8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2018 9:57am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse lowered Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) price target from $205 to $175. Cummins shares closed at $153.28 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $120 to $125. Shopify shares closed at $127.68 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $360 to $290. Biogen shares closed at $274.61 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from $250 to $275. Ultimate Software shares closed at $242.76 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $157 to $161. Apple shares closed at $169.10 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $180 to $174. Cummins shares closed at $153.28 on Tuesday.
  • Argus Research cut the price target for Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) from $154 to $110. Tesaro shares closed at $50.54 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $137 to $140. Ecolab shares closed at $147.13 on Tuesday.

