Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2018 9:58am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $500 to $525. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $435.45 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $172 to $165. McDonald's shares closed at $162.55 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $276 to $283. Lam Research shares closed at $212.33 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $240 to $255. Domino's shares closed at $237.21 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $36 to $58. eBay shares closed at $40.61 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from $74 to $70. Altria shares closed at $63.97 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) price target from $70 to $65. Kellogg shares closed at $63.79 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + DPZ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Production, eBay Upgrade, China And More
Morgan Stanley Double Upgrades eBay, Names Stock A Top Large-Cap Pick
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Trader's Guide To The Art Of Determining Value
KeyBanc Adds eBay To Cart On Accelerated GMV
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ISRG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.