7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $500 to $525. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $435.45 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $172 to $165. McDonald's shares closed at $162.55 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $276 to $283. Lam Research shares closed at $212.33 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $240 to $255. Domino's shares closed at $237.21 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $36 to $58. eBay shares closed at $40.61 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from $74 to $70. Altria shares closed at $63.97 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) price target from $70 to $65. Kellogg shares closed at $63.79 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.