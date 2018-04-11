Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2018 9:59am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $205 to $224. Palo Alto shares closed at $186.82 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) from $80 to $95. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $83.46 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) from $49 to $44. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $42.38 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Ban lowered Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) price target from $66 to $61. Tenneco shares closed at $57.82 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) price target from $595 to $568. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $571.28 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from $179 to $172. McKesson shares closed at $143.20 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $315 to $360. Netflix shares closed at $298.07 on Tuesday.

