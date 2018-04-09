8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $45 to $48. GM shares closed at $37.68 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) from $232 to $200. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $167.44 on Friday.
- Baird cut NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) price target from $22 to $5. NewLink Genetics shares closed at $4.20 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) price target from $41 to $20. Menlo Therapeutics shares closed at $35.22 on Friday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) from $51 to $35. Spectra Energy Partners shares closed at $32.90 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $103 to $111. Comerica shares closed at $94.92 on Friday.
- BMO Capital increased Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) price target from $105 to $125. Polaris Industries shares closed at $119.28 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $145 to $78. Incyte shares closed at $64.02 on Friday.
