5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 9:56am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) from $131 to $128. Prudential shares closed at $104.42 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from $104 to $98. CarMax shares closed at $62.73 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) price target from $92 to $85. PG shares closed at $79.05 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $66 to $72. HealthEquity shares closed at $63.11 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley. raised the price target on Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from $147 to $160. Estée Lauder shares closed at $150.50 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

