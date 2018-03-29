7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) from $25 to $12.50. Brown & Brown shares closed at $51.02 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from $90 to $95. Nasdaq shares closed at $83.49 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) price target from $175 to $178. PVH shares closed at $144.02 on Wednesday.
- UBS lowered Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $103 to $92. Hasbro shares closed at $83.82 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $138 to $144. Autodesk shares closed at $124.55 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) from $149 to $140. Chubb shares closed at $138.26 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) price target from $200 to $212. Concho Resources shares closed at $143.25 on Wednesday.
