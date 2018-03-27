5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $150 to $170. Red Hat shares closed at $153.09 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $196 to $214. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $177.00 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) price target from $139 to $152. AnaptysBio shares closed at $113.83 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $33 to $36. Roku shares closed at $34.59 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from $22.75 to $46. Aflac shares closed at $44.09 on Monday.
