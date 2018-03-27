Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2018 9:56am   Comments
Share:
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $150 to $170. Red Hat shares closed at $153.09 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $196 to $214. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $177.00 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) price target from $139 to $152. AnaptysBio shares closed at $113.83 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $33 to $36. Roku shares closed at $34.59 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from $22.75 to $46. Aflac shares closed at $44.09 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFL + ANAB)

24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2018
9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In March
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.