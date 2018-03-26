Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 10:00am   Comments
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) from $200 to $190. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $171.01 on Friday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $225 to $210. Facebook shares closed at $159.39 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) price target from $87 to $100. 2U shares closed at $85.23 on Friday.
  • Argus boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $55 to $70. Micron shares closed at $54.21 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $110 to $130. Microsoft shares closed at $87.18 on Friday.

