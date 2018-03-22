Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from $150 to $170. Shopify shares closed at $149.40 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $195 to $168. Facebook shares closed at $169.39 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen raised Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) price target from $110 to $122. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $109.47 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) price target from $105 to $120. Blackbaud shares closed at $108.90 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $139 to $164. Red Hat shares closed at $154.55 on Wednesday.

