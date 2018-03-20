Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2018 1:57pm   Comments
  • Baird raised the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $162 to $165. Accenture shares closed at $160.62 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) from $50 to $78. Ascendis Pharma shares closed at $63.00 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $96 to $83. Hasbro shares closed at $86.45 on Monday.
  • Baird raised HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $49 to $61. HealthEquity shares closed at $57.90 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $55 to $53. Oracle shares closed at $51.95 on Monday.

