5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) from $110 to $100. Overstock.com shares closed at $45.70 on Friday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $145 to $165. Red Hat shares closed at $154.17 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $165 to $194. ServiceNow shares closed at $169.98 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) price target from $113 to $115. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $104.35 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) from $103 to $106. BOK Financial shares closed at $100.83 on Friday.
