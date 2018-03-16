Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2018 9:46am   Comments
  • Loop Capital lowered the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $300 to $250. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $206.14 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $230 to $250. Adobe shares closed at $218.87 on Thursday.
  • J.P. Morgan cut International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) price target from $140 to $130. International Flavors shares closed at $139.03 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) price target from $9 to $5. J.Jill shares closed at $4.82 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $116 to $121. Dollar General shares closed at $93.44 on Thursday.

