6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2018 9:49am   Comments
  • Leerink Swann raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $79 to $92. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $79.10 on Monday.
  • J.P. Morgan cut the price target for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $14 to $11. General Electric shares closed at $15.10 on Monday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $55 to $66. Micron shares closed at $59.37 on Monday.
  • Wedbush increased Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $285 to $310. Chipotle shares closed at $323.76 on Monday.
  • SunTrust lowered Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $344 to $335. Broadcom shares closed at $262.84 on Monday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,750 to $1,850. Amazon shares closed at $1,598.39 on Monday.

