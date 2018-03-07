Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 9:41am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $283 to $325. Netflix shares closed at $325.22 on Tuesday.
  • Needham increased the price target on Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $24 to $29. Ciena shares closed at $25.71 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) from $76 to $73. MGP Ingredients shares closed at $75.91 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $83 to $80. Target shares closed at $71.79 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) price target from $130 to $139. AnaptysBio shares closed at $120.05 on Tuesday.

