Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $107 to $110. Analog Devices shares closed at $90.15 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $124 to $110. Lowe's shares closed at $89.59 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $124 to $147. salesforce shares closed at $116.25 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lowered Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) price target from $180 to $175. Rogers shares closed at $137.32 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from $820 to $790. AutoZone shares closed at $664.72 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + CIR)

12 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2018
Bernstein: Buy Analog Devices Before The Street Catches On
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 20, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2018
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Analog Devices And Procter & Gamble
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ADI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.