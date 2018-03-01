5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $107 to $110. Analog Devices shares closed at $90.15 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $124 to $110. Lowe's shares closed at $89.59 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $124 to $147. salesforce shares closed at $116.25 on Wednesday.
- Needham lowered Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) price target from $180 to $175. Rogers shares closed at $137.32 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from $820 to $790. AutoZone shares closed at $664.72 on Wednesday.
