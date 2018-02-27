Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 10:03am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $164 to $170. SBA Communications shares closed at $172.73 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $190 to $210. Palo Alto shares closed at $169.32 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from $70 to $87. 2U shares closed at $80.10 on Monday.
  • B. Riley cut NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) price target from $74 to $52. NutriSystem shares closed at $39.90 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $17 to $27. Hibbett shares closed at $24.70 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

