5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $164 to $170. SBA Communications shares closed at $172.73 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $190 to $210. Palo Alto shares closed at $169.32 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from $70 to $87. 2U shares closed at $80.10 on Monday.
- B. Riley cut NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) price target from $74 to $52. NutriSystem shares closed at $39.90 on Monday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $17 to $27. Hibbett shares closed at $24.70 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.