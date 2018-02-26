7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $67 to $65. L Brands shares closed at $48.71 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) price target from $60 to $69. Trade Desk shares closed at $59.94 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) price target from $155 to $140. Nordson shares closed at $136.55 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $106 to $99. Walmart shares closed at $92.89 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $217 to $232. Domino's shares closed at $228.85 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $46 to $50. Cisco shares closed at $44.00 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo cut Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) price target from $98 to $85. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $80.15 on Friday.
