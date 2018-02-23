5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- SunTrust raised the price target for Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) from $52 to $62. Godaddy shares closed at $55.43 on Thursday.
- Cowen cut Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) price target from $6 to $4. Pandora shares closed at $4.52 on Thursday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from $14 to $17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $16.41 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna increased Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) price target from $200 to $215. Universal Display shares closed at $154.90 on Thursday.
- Maxim Group raised the price target on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $25 to $27. HP shares closed at $21.39 on Thursday.
