Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2018 9:52am   Comments
Share:
  • SunTrust raised the price target for Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) from $52 to $62. Godaddy shares closed at $55.43 on Thursday.
  • Cowen cut Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) price target from $6 to $4. Pandora shares closed at $4.52 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from $14 to $17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $16.41 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna increased Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) price target from $200 to $215. Universal Display shares closed at $154.90 on Thursday.
  • Maxim Group raised the price target on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $25 to $27. HP shares closed at $21.39 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDDY + HPE)

24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Fed Speakers
10 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2018
11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2018
6 Big Name Stocks Hedge Fund Managers Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GDDY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.