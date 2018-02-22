5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $191 to $213. Home Depot shares closed at $183.06 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) price target from $106 to $110. Synopsys shares closed at $88.46 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital increased Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) price target from $62 to $83. Qualys shares closed at $72.15 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $105 to $115. GrubHub shares closed at $97.52 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $215 to $222. bluebird shares closed at $207.40 on Wednesday.
