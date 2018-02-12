7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from $75 to $82. Yum! Brands shares closed at $79.31 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) price target from $148 to $155. Moody's shares closed at $154.64 on Friday.
- BMO Capital raised Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $22 to $28. Twitter shares closed at $31.51 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $129 to $115. Expedia shares closed at $104.00 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from $94 to $80. Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $69.59 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from $253 to $271. Humana shares closed at $265.32 on Friday.
- Baird cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $280 to $270. FedEx shares closed at $235.32 on Friday.
