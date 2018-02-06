7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JPMorgan lowered the price target for Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) from $43 to $40. Logitech shares closed at $39.61 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) price target from $115 to $120. Skyworks shares closed at $94.68 on Monday.
- B. Riley raised Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) price target from $37 to $47. Skechers USA shares closed at $39.49 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $46 to $42. United States Steel shares closed at $34.02 on Monday.
- Citigroup increased the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $260 to $275. Illumina shares closed at $213.00 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) from $45 to $36. Cirrus Logic shares closed at $44.89 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) price target from $53 to $61. RealPage shares closed at $46.75 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.